Queer Eye is back and this time the Fab Five are heading to Japan!

All four episodes of the new series dropped to Netflix on Friday, November 1st and already, fans of the show are head over heels for one of the stars.

Shy Beyonce superfan Kan underwent his makeover in episode 2 and quickly won the hearts of viewers everywhere.

We found Kan on Instagram, check him out here!

Kan on Queer Eye: Japan

Kan is a 27-year-old living in Tokyo.

He was nominated by his friend Miki, who wanted to help Kan become more confident and embrace his sexuality. Living in Tokyo as a gay man is largely still taboo, as Kan revealed in the episode.

Kan is in a long-distance, long-term relationship – or LDLTR as he likes to call it – with a British man named Tom.

Lots of the confidence Kan was seeking to build up was so he could finally feel confident enough to introduce Tom to his family.

Follow Kan on Instagram

We found Kan on Instagram and he’s just as adorable as he was in the episode of Queer Eye!

A true Beyonce fan, he has the username @kanyonce and he has not been shy of sharing behind-the-scenes snaps of him with the Fab Five.

Along with all of the extra Queer Eye content, Kan also shares loads of adorable snaps of him and Tom. They’re seriously are one, if not the, cutest couple on the show.

Already, Kan has over 4,600 followers but we’re sure this is going to rocket considering the response he’s got!

You can also find Tom on Insta @tcm0894 but his account is private.

