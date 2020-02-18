University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Love is Blind is quickly becoming one of Netflix’s most talked-about reality series.

The dating show kicked off on Thursday, February 13th – just in time for Valentine’s Day, well done Netflix – and is centred around the concept that you can fall in love with someone without ever having seen them.

In this day and age where a large majority of couples form on dating apps such as Tinder, Bumble and Hinge, it is necessary to test out whether true connection can be achieved through real interactions, through really getting to know someone’s personality, or ‘soul’ as many of the cast like to call it.

Out of all the Love is Blind couples formed in the first five episodes, Kelly Chase and Kenny Barnes definitely looked the most suited. So, what happened to Kelly and Kenny next? We found Kelly on Instagram to do some digging for updates!

Meet Kelly

Kelly Chase is a 33-year-old health and empowerment coach living in Atlanta, Georgia.

She created her business ChaseLife in 2013 after finishing her certification as a Health Coach with the Institute for Integrative Nutrition.

Kelly was candid about her struggles with weight and how that impacted her dating life. Now, healthy and happy with the weight and fitness level she had reached, Kelly was open to the dating world again.

Kelly said in episode 2:

The dating scene for me has never been right. I had gained forty pounds a few years ago and I’m still not where I’d like to be. But then I’m like ‘Kelly, someone out there thinks you’re beautiful the way you are’.

Kelly and Kenny on Love is Blind

Kelly instantly connected with 27 year old Kenny Barnes, first bonding over their love for the same childhood book and then over their personal struggles and journeys.

When they then met face-to-face, the connection was as strong as before.

Speaking about what she was looking for in a partner, Kelly said: “I’ve wanted a best friend for a while now.” And with that one sentence she had us all hooked. We’re totally Team Kelly.

Follow Kelly Chase on Instagram

Before Kelly Chase even appeared on Love is Blind she had a large following thanks to her lifestyle and fitness blogging/influencing. But now, that figure has rocketed. As of publication date, Kelly has over 14,000 followers on Instagram.

Most of her posts are about fitness and health, her work, and her friends. If you’re looking for some motivational quotes, then Kelly’s also your go-to girl. However the one thing that is apparent from Kelly’s Insta feed is that it doesn’t suggest she currently has a partner.

Things still seem to be good between Kelly and her ex-fiancé Kenny, as both follow one another on Instagram. This is unlike many of the other participants who have parted ways since the show and not looked back.

Check out Kelly on Instagram @chaselifewithkelly.

WATCH LOVE IS BLIND ON NETFLIX NOW

