









Love Is Blind star Brennon Lemieux recently met his lady love Alexa’s dad, Adam Alfia.

The Netflix show’s fans are deeply invested in season 3 cast members Alexa and Brennon’s love story. The two quickly struck up a romance at the show’s beginning.

Now, in the seventh episode, the water treatment engineer finally met Alexa’s wealthy dad, Adam.

Fans have a lot to say about the duo’s meet-up since episode 7 aired.

Brennon meets Alexa’s dad Adam Alfia for the first time

Everyone watching Brennon’s first meeting with Alexa’s family felt the awkwardness through their screens.

While Alexa’s dad Adam and her family members probed him with various uncomfortable questions, Brennon handled it like a pro.

As Brennon and Alexa enter the house, we get a montage of Adam’s luxurious home.

Alexa’s dad asked Brennon everything from what he does for a living to how many girlfriends he has had in the past. Alexa’s cousin, Alon, also asked if Brennon had some concerns about Alexa coming from a different culture and religion.

Brennon answered all the uncomfortable questions in an appropriate and positive manner.

Alexa’s dad later took Brennon aside for a private chat.

“She expects a lot out of life,” Adam says, bringing up the topic of their and Brennon’s difference in wealth.

“She expects just the way we live our lives and you know, live life to the fullest kind of people,” Adam continues, “and I just wanna make sure that she has somebody that can give her, you know, what she’s grown up with.”

“I can’t promise you today, tomorrow, in a year, I can’t give her this,” Brennon says indicating the riches in Adam’s house. He further explains his background saying that he grew up with no heat and AC in his house.

He also promised Adam that he’ll “work every day, work my a** off to give her the best life that she deserves.”

What does Alexa’s dad Adam Alfia do for a living?

After watching the latest Love Is Blind episode, many fans began talking about Adam’s riches. Some wondered what he does for a living.

On his LinkedIn, Adam notes he is “a serial entrepreneur specializing in the hospitality industry and technology sector.”

He is the co-founder of Real Time Feedback. He started the company in 2016.

Adam is also serving as the Managing Director of Maestro Personal Assistants for the past 18 years.

Besides English, Adam speaks Hebrew and Spanish. He graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Southern Methodist University – Cox School of Business.

TLSummits.com notes that Adam opened his first business at the age of 20. It was an upscale auto repair facility. He managed to grow it to a popular DFW brand across five locations.

Fans swoon over Adam’s good looks and riches

Many Love Is Blind fans were left swooning over Adam after the latest episode.

“Alexa’s dad is sooo handsome,” one fan wrote.

“What does Alexa’s dad do cus that house babyyyy,” a second fan said.

“Yooo Alexa’s dad basically said they are rich and you need to make sure you’re rich too. Lol Brennan handled that convo well. I love him,” a third fan noted.