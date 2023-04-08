After having binge-watched the whole of Love Is Blind season 4 you may be wondering what other shows you can watch that are similar to the Netflix reality dating show.

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Love Is Blind is a popular show that challenges contestants to find their future spouse, before being able to even see them.

If you’re going around in circles looking for someone to tick all the boxes then these reality shows will take you back to your humble beginnings and make you question; is love truly blind?

Let’s take a look at programs similar to Love Is Blind season 4

Perfect Match

Through a range of compatibility challenges and matchup tasks, singles from other reality shows, including Love Is Blind, The Mole, and Too Hot to Handle, continue their quest of finding the one. Perfect Match is not one to miss.

Love on the Spectrum

Love on the Spectrum follows several people on the autism spectrum as they look for a romantic connection. The contestants spend time meeting other people on the spectrum and going on dates.

Queer Eye

Queer Eye, is a reboot of Bravo‘s 2000s reality series, and it is similar to Love Is Blind as it follows the concept that there is more to everything than meets the eye. With help of the hosts, the “hero” is completely transformed. At the end of each episode, audiences watch a contestant reveal their extreme makeover and reveal their new look.

Too Hot to Handle

Netflix reality dating show Too Hot To Handle has a hilarious twist. Contestants are in the hope of winning a $100,000 grand prize, however, the money is taken away each time people get intimate. That’s right, contestants need to keep their hands to themselves but that’s a hard thing to do when all of the stars are Too Hot To Handle. The show is similar to Love Is Blind as it proves that there is more to a relationship than intimacy.

The Bachelorette and The Bachelor

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette follow a single person looking to meet their match, week by week, they rattle the contestants down and eliminate people before finally proposing to their winner.

Love Island

Love Island‘s reality dating show has both a UK and a US version along with spin-offs in, Australia, Canada, and Poland. and it centers around Islanders who couple up and compete in challenges together until the finale. The audience votes for a winner and whoever they deem the strongest couple, wins.

Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight is much like Love Is Blind, just taken to extremes. As suggested in the title, the couples on the show first meet each other at the altar. Viewers then get to watch the newlyweds, who are given their perfect match by matchmakers, move in together, and ultimately get to know each other.