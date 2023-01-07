Lina and Sophianne are one of the six couples taking part in The Ultimatum France. The Netflix dating show first launched as a US spin-off show of Love Is Blind.

However, the show has now ventured over to Europe and follows couples who are at a crossroads in their relationship.

One person in each of the couples is giving the other an ultimatum. The experiment will see them decide whether they get married or move on from one another.

WARNING SPOILERS AHEAD…

Meet Lina and Sophianne

Sophianne is 31 years old and is an aspiring singer and musical artist. He has hopes and dreams of moving to the USA from France and embarking on his singing career.

It’s something that Sophianne has always dreamt of but his partner, Lina, isn’t keen on the move.

Lina is a 29-year-old nutritionist. She and Sophianne have been together for two years.

The couples’ journey on The Ultimatum France

During The Ultimatum France, Lina spent three weeks with André, Sarah’s boyfriend.

Sophianne spent the experiment with Catherine, Richy’s partner.

The two were reunited during episode 6 of the show and both reflected on their experience of being apart.

Although Lina and Sophianne appeared to be on rocky ground during episode 6, they managed to patch things up by the end of the show.

Lina said ‘yes’ to Sophianne

Although Lina and Sophianne appeared to argue on The Ultimatum France, they ended up resolving their issues by the end of the experiment.

Sophianne said that they “went too far” in their argument and the two kissed and made up sitting on a park bench.

Speaking in episode 8, Lina said: “…even if we argue or get angry, we always come back to each other.”

Many fans have asked Sophianne to explain whether he and Lina are still together in January 2023 on Instagram. He and Lina aren’t following on another on their Ultimatum Instagram pages.

They got engaged at the end of The Ultimatum and Sophianne took to his Instagram Stories to say that he’s going to update fans on what happened after the show “soon.”

On January 6, he said: “I’ll make a video soon to talk about what happened after the last episode. Some of you are gonna be surprised.”

Answering a fan’s question on his story, Sophianne wrote that he “can’t talk about” whether they’re married yet but “you’ll know soon.”

Until then, fans can get excited over the fact that Lina and Sophianne got engaged and she agreed to go to LA with him.

Sophianne has confirmed via Instagram Stories that he has an album coming out at the end of January, too.

