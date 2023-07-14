What do they do with the cake on Is It Cake? Netflix viewers are curious to find out where the baked goods end up after the contestants painstakingly create them. The Is It Cake cast members make all kinds of masterpieces on the show and they attempt to make them as hyperrealistic as possible in a bid to win.

Is It Cake? first arrived on the streaming service in 2022. Now, this year, the series is back for Is It Cake, Too? with Mikey Day returning as host. Many baking show fans have asked the same question about other series including The Great British Bake Off and Nailed It! – just what do they do with all that leftover sweet stuff?

© 2023

What do they do with the cake on Is It Cake?

While some Is It Cake? viewers are watching the show wondering who is going to win, others are scratching their heads over what production does with the cakes after they’ve served their purpose.

The main aim of the cakes on the show is for them to look as realistic as possible. Whichever baker makes the most realistic-looking creation wins the show.

However, once they’ve had their moment of fame on the Netflix show, fans want to know if they’re thrown in the trash or donated to charity.

It turns out that some of the baked goods on Is It Cake? are eaten. However, the ones that aren’t, have a relatively sad ending.

One of the show’s executive producers, Dan Cutforth, explained in an interview with Netflix what happens to them.

He said: “…the ones that were not eaten by judges, those cakes got pretty well hacked up with swords and machetes and really sharp knives. So, there wasn’t that much left to them.”

Are the cakes on Netflix show edible?

While many of the bakes on Is It Cake? are super impressive, some of them don’t appear to be very enticing.

But, the show’s executive producer did confirm that “every cake that was made on the show could be eaten.”

However, some may be more “edible” than others as he added: “Some of them… you’d have to excavate through a pretty thick layer of modeling chocolate to get to the cake.”

Modeling chocolate aside, the bakes are still technically “food,” according to Dan.

What about other baking shows?

Speaking on Marketplace’s 2021 I’ve Always Wondered series, senior challenge producer Melissa Johnson, who has worked on Cake Wars, Cupcake Wars, Sugar Rush, and Nailed It!, explained what happens to the baked goods on other shows.

Melissa said that the show’s crew members often eat the contestants’ creations in the baking series.

She added that there are some exceptions such as some of the bakes on Nailed It! as they don’t often come out looking their best.

A lot of the shows’ food ends up going home with the crew as there are strict rules on food donation according to the producer.

She said: “We can’t donate any of them, and that is a bummer… There are really strict rules in place, for a good reason, when it comes to food donation.”

But, anything unopened and still in its packaging can be, and often is, donated locally, adds the report.

WATCH IS IT CAKE? ON NETFLIX NOW