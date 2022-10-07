









Heart Evangelista is a popular Filipino actress who fans have heard is joining Bling Empire since before season 2 was released. Now, she is finally making her cameo, but we had to wait until the third season to see her face.

A friend of Kane Lim and Kelly Li Mi, rumors that Heart was filming for the Netflix series began circulating in 2021. Fast-forward to a year later and she’s finally seen on camera – but only for a very brief moment.

So, which episode does Heart make her popular cameo on Bling Empire season 3? With some fans purely tuning in just to see her reality TV debut, we can reveal the exact moment she is spotted on-screen to speed things up.

What episode did Heart appear in Bling Empire?

Heart makes a cameo on Bling Empire season 3 episode 9. After the actress was spotted filming with Kane in September 2021, fans were led to think she would appear on the second season, but she did not confirm this.

As per Sparkle GMA Artist Center, who shared the TMZ video, Heart said: “Whatever it is, this is for the Filipinos.” But don’t worry, Heart finally made her appearance – we just had to wait until the third season!

She took to Twitter to tease her debut, writing: “‘Bling’ on Netflix in about 30-ish minutes? See you.” Heart also thanked her co-stars for the opportunity, calling Kane and Kelly “angels”, as seen in the below tweet.

Her friendship with Kane and Kelly

Heart is good friends with Bling Empire stars Kane and Kelly Mi Li. She even gifted Kane a diamond necklace worth over $4 million during her Netflix appearance, who has always supported Heart.

“Philippines, you asked for it, you got it!!! Guess who will be [in] Bling Empire S3. Tune in tonight!!!! @iamhearte LET’S GO,” Kane wrote on Instagram on October 5th, tagging Heart and adding emojis of Philippine flags and a kissing face.

In December 2021, she was spotted with Kane and Kelly when she went to the City of Angels. A month after, Kane revealed that she had “[shot] some things” with them. He told Preview.ph in June:

We actually… we shoot a lot, right? She was very kind to come up and shoot some things with us, something small. Whether it makes it to the final cut, it really depends.

He added: “I was very grateful that she took [some] time to fly to L.A. to be [a] part of this, but whether it makes it [or not], I’m so thankful for her help.” They are countries apart most of the time, but love shopping when together!

Netflix fans react to Heart’s cameo

Since Heart made her Netflix debut, Bling Empire viewers are eager for her to become a fulltime cast member on the show. Looking through Twitter, it is clear that her appearance was a total treat for fans.

One viewer said: “Who is Heart Evangelista? She’s so pretty, I’m about to binge Filipino movies #BlingEmpire.”

Another penned: “We need Heart Evangelista on the next season of #BlingEmpire.”

“Heart Evangelista in #BlingEmpire season 3?! They got a Filipino on this series!!,” reacted a pleased fan. Who knows, will the actress become a full-time cast member in the next season? We’ll have to wait and see!

