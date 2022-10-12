









Bling Empire couple Cherie Chan and her husband Jessey allowed Netflix cameras to capture footage of their family lives, but by the time season 3 came out, they had already left the show. So where are they now?

Seasons 1 and 2 documented Cherie proposing to Jessey, as well as how she believed their newborn was her mom reincarnated. Their daughter, Jadore, was born in 2017, and their son, Jevon, was born two years later.

The two tied the knot on September 8th, 2021 in France as per E! Online. Cherie got her wish, having previously said that she wanted to get married in Europe and in “Fall-Winter“. So what happened to them?

Cherie in episode 6 “The Other Side” of Bling Empire: Season 1. c. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

What happened to Cherie and Jessey?

Cherie and Jessey left Bling Empire to focus on family and work. Back in February 2021, she told The Sun that she had worries about returning to the show, and said:

Right now we’re really focused on Religion Tequila and Bresatech [their companies]. Our family is in furniture and textiles. We’re very focused on building a legacy for our children. We don’t want to rely on our families.

Unsure if they would return, she also added how “tough” the show is as a mom. “I’m really worried about the kids,” she said. “It’s great, but it comes with a lot of mom wanting to protect her child.”

Where the Bling Empire pair are now

Cherie and Jessey are now busy parenting and focusing on their businesses, and are together 24/7. Happily married for over a year now, they are putting “family over everything”, as per her Instagram bio.

Although they are staying away from Bling Empire, the couple allowed People to capture their proposal, so they are still in the limelight when it comes to their relationship off-screen, but tend to keep their kids away from Instagram.

On Mental Health Day 2022, she revealed on social media that they are “extremely blessed to have each other to talk and lean on when needed”. Cherie has unfollowed all of her former castmates except Anna Shay, who she still meets.

Inside their wedding day

Cherie claims that Jessey planned their entire ceremony. She also had a butterfly embroidered on the front of her gown to represent her late mother, which was designed and made by Nicole Felicia Couture.

They had a secret marriage while Bling Empire season 2 was being filmed, which they only star in for the first few episodes. After keeping hush for several months, the couple they got married in a private ceremony in late 2021.

Cherie and Jessey said their vows at the Château de Saran castle in Champagne, France. It comes after Cherie proposed to him at their son’s birthday party, before Jessey decided to get down on one knee in Paris.

View Instagram Post

