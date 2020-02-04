University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

I Am A Killer is back on Netflix this 2020 for its sophomore season and it’s proving as chilling and twisted as ever.

The docu-series gets exclusive access to convicted killers, all of whom have confessed to their murderous crimes. Ranging from ex-lovers to close family members, the series takes a deep dive into the convicts’ motivations for killing those close to them.

However, after watching the second episode, viewers aren’t seeing David Barnett as the guilty one, but his adoptive father John.

So, what ever happened to John Barnett?

Who is John from I Am A Killer?

John is introduced to viewers through David’s account. He is not actually featured in the documentary.

John was living in Glendale, in St. Louis County, Missouri where he grew up and working as a computer teacher. He decided to adopt David when he was just 7 years old.

One of four children to Clifford and Leona Barnett, not much is known about the rest of the Barnett family.

John and David Barnett

On paper, things were perfect between the two, John providing David with a classic American childhood many dreamed of; white picket fence, summer camps and so on. But the relationship between John and David quickly turned into one of nightmares, as John began to abuse – sexually and physically – David.

When John adopted two more sons and began to abuse one in particular, Eric, David could not grapple with the guilt.

Once David turned 18 years old, he moved out. By the time David murdered Clifford and Leona Barnett in February 1996, John had not seen him since before Christmas 1995.

What happened to John Barnett?

John Barnett died of natural causes in 2017.

No charges of assault, sexual assault or abuse were ever brought against John, despite the fact David proved there was evidence against him and there were corroborating stories from his adoptive siblings.

In the episode, David said: “I don’t hate John, I still love him for what he tried to do. He had his own problems that he couldn’t overcome.”

Although David could find forgiveness for John, viewers couldn’t and were not afraid to share their horror at his actions. One viewer even Tweeted: “I think David Barnett’s dad is responsible for his grandparents’ death.”

So this kid, David Barnett, showed photographic proof to a teacher that his foster father was a pedophile. She didn’t report to the police. Unbelievable. #IAmAKiller — Je suis Michelle (@tafkam08) February 2, 2020

David Barnetts childhood on ‘I am a killer’ has me in tears. That poor little boy, so let down by absolutely everyone. #iamakiller — Mel Street (@MelanieStreet89) December 17, 2019

