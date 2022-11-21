









Laguna Beach‘s season 1 and 2 are on Netflix now and fans are curious to know what happened to cast member Morgan Olsen after the show.

The American reality series aired for the first time back in 2004 and continued for three successful seasons. Its wild success gave rise to the spin-off series The Hills.

In many ways, Laguna Beach ushered in the era of reality tv stars in America. Many young fans became attached to the show and its cast members’ storylines.

The show starred the likes of Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, Stephen Coletti, Morgan Olsen, Heidi Montag, and more.

It chronicled the lives of eight beautiful teenagers from the coastal city of Orange County. Audiences followed the drama, friendship, love affairs, and more among the teens.

Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

What happened to Morgan from Laguna Beach?

Fans might remember Morgan Olsen from Laguna Beach season 1 Morgan Smith as a cheerful brunette. During her time on the show, Morgan was fixated on finding a great Mormon man to settle down with.

It looks like Morgan’s dream of finding her perfect man and having a family came true. Pop Sugar reports, she tied the knot with Joel Smith in 2010 two years after graduating from Brigham Young University. The pair have now been married for 12 years.

They share three young children together. Morgan and Joel are parents to son Theo, a daughter Georgia and another baby boy whom they welcomed in 2020.

View Instagram Post

Morgan Smith is the CEO of Minnow Swim LLC

The Laguna Beach goes by her husband’s last name now. Her Linkedin tells us that she founded her swimwear brand Minnow Swim LLC in Charleston, South Carolina Area in 2016.

She has been the company’s founder and CEO for the past six years now.

Through her brand Minnow Swim, Morgan sells swimwear, sleepwear for kids and adults as well as accessories like bags and hats.

Fans are nostalgic as Laguna Beach releases on Netflix

Laguna Beach’s release on Netflix had many fans of the 2000’s show nostalgic.

“12 year old me is screaming !!!!,” one fan wrote reacting to the show’s Netflix release.

“watching Laguna Beach on netflix has me remembering all of the good music i used to listen to as a teen,” said a second person.

“The best thing @netflix ever did was put Laguna Beach on their platform. Bring me back to 05 where I straight ironed my hair wet and wore velour tracksuits,” a third person wrote.

