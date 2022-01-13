What happened to Navarro Cheer’s old assistant coach Andy?











Navarro Cheer is the nationally ranked forty-member team from Texas, who jump, twirl and dance for Netflix’s Cheer Season 2. But fans have questions about where the team’s old assistant coach is.

Andy Cosferent was the man who filled up that role, much to the delight of viewers who wonder where his accent comes from. However, there is a reason why the previous assistant coach suddenly left the team.

Several favourites from Season 1 returned, including La’Darius Marshall, Morgan Simianer, Lexi Brumback and Gabi Butler. Although Andy did make an appearance, he didn’t return for the 2021 cheer season.

What happened to Navarro Cheer’s assistant coach?

Despite Andy seeming like the most likely coach to take over Monica’s duties while she was on Dancing With The Stars, he suddenly left the 2021 cheer season and most viewers can’t figure out why.

He left shortly after leading the team alongside new assistant coach Kailee Peppers in the 2020-2021 season. Although it has not been confirmed exactly why he left, he appears to be focusing on another venture instead.

He wrote about his business CheerSource on Instagram: “It has been so hard not to talk about this, but here it is…

“I am so honored and excited to embark on this new project and venture! We are going to put in all the work and effort necessary in order to make this a ONE OF A KIND EXPERIENCE.“

Shows for the business venture will take place in January 2022, which explains why he may not have had the time to also fulfill his previous assistant coaching duties.

He also retweeted a post which said: “When the veteran comes back, it’s never easy for the first year.“

Who is Andy Cosferent?

Former Navarro Cheer assistant coach Andy actually studied at Navarro College in Texas for cheerleading himself, after graduating from high school. So he went from student to teaching pretty fast!

The Netflix star, who is of Romanian, American and Canadian heritage, is incredibly successful in the sport. He won two National Championships under Monic Aldama’s leadership!

Growing up, Andy spent his early years in Plano, Texas, and attended École secondaire Antoine de Saint-Exupéry in Montreal, Canada, before he developed a passion for cheerleading.

After finishing his education and performing in local all-star games, he was promoted to assistant coach. This involved mentoring the cheerleaders and helping to make important decisions.

What is Andy doing after Navarro Cheer?

Andy may no longer be Navarro Cheer’s assistant coach, but he continues to be President and CEO of CheerSource, a consulting agency that offers various services to cheerleading gyms.

Despite this, he still proudly states the team in his Instagram bio and always cheers them on! According to The Cinemaholic, Andy is mainly working as a public figure and entrepreneur these days.

