











Indian Matchmaking season 2 dropped on Netflix on August 10th and gave Netflix subscribers eight hour-long episodes to binge-watch. Famous matchmaker from Mumbai Sima Taparia aided six new clients in their journey to finding a partner. She also continued to guide three cast members from season 1 in the new series, too.

Viewers followed Aparna, Pradhyuman and Nadia from season 1 as they dated and attended mixers in a bid to find ‘the one’. Many fans were rooting for Nadia and Shekar and were left on a cliffhanger in season 1, but the new series sees their relationship play out. Let’s take a look at what happened to Shekar on Indian Matchmaking and where he is now.

Who is Shekar Jayaraman?

Shekar Jayaraman is a Chicago-based attorney.

He’s 36 years old and first appeared on Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking when he was 34.

Shekar has almost 22K followers on Instagram @shekarjayaraman_ and writes in his bio that he’s “Cincinnati/South Dakota bred”.

What happened to Shekar on Indian Matchmaking?

Viewers were introduced to Shekar on Indian Matchmaking in season 1 when he was one of Nadia’s matches.

The two appeared to get along well and viewers were left on a cliffhanger at the end of the series waiting to find out whether they stayed together or not.

Season 2 dropped in August 2022 and Shekar and Nadia’s journey continued. However, it came to an end when Nadia said she wanted to be with someone else.

In a cast reunion with Dolly Singh from 2020, Nadia said that “the stars weren’t aligning” when it came to her and Shekar.

Nowadays, judging by his Instagram page, Shekar appears to be single and enjoying life spending time with friends and family and taking mixology classes.

Speaking to The Quint in 2020, Aparna said that she and Shekar are “best friends” following season 1.

Fans love the Netflix star

Because Nadia told Shekar she didn’t want to carry on with their relationship via Facetime and ended the call by saying that she had to go as she was getting food with Vishal, Shekar appeared to have an outpouring of support and love from viewers.

One person tweeted: “Just want to hug Shekar, he was such a gentleman. I hope he finds someone soon”.

Another said: “Shekar crying made me upset cuz he was so nice”.

