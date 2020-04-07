University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Terrace House: Tokyo fans around the world have been patiently waiting for the international release of Part 3, and the day has finally come!

On Tuesday, April 7th, Netflix released the third instalment of the 2020 Terrace House series.

But to the surprise of many viewers, there was a major change to this new season as regular commentator Yoshimi Tokui vanished from air. So, what happened to Tokui in Terrace House: Tokyo Part 3?

Who is Tokui?

Yoshimi Tokui has been one of the hosts of Terrace House since the Boys × Girls Next Door series (2012 to 2014). He joined in episode 26 and remained one of the lead commentators for the rest of the season. Tokui was then present in every following episode for the next three seasons.

Tokui resumed his role as a lead commentator in the Terrace House studio for the Tokyo 2019-20 season, but disappeared without a trace after episode 24.

When Tokui is not on Terrace House, he is one half of a Japanese comedy act called Tutorial.

NETFLIX NEWS : Meet the Terrace House: Tokyo Part 3 cast

What happened to Tokui in Terrace House?

He was fired from the show after a tax evasion scandal

In October 2019, it came to light that Tokui did not report around ¥118 million that he earned between 2016 and 2018 on his income taxes. This equates to around $1,000,000. That same month, it was confirmed that Tokui would be cut from all episodes which had not yet been broadcast and replaced.

Tokui’s co-commentators You, Reina Triendl, Azusa Babazono, Ryota Yamasato, and Shono Hayama all continue to star in the series.

MFW I heard the news about Tokui #TERRACEHOUSE pic.twitter.com/I5w0p4LUn0 — Tadaima (@TadaimaPod) October 25, 2019

What did Tokui say about the tax scandal?

In Osaka on October 23rd, 2019, there was a press conference held about the Tokui tax scandal.

It was reported that Tokui said:

I sincerely apologize for not being able to pay the appropriate tax due to my sloppiness and neglectfulness, causing great inconvenience to citizens who are properly paying tax. I’m truly sorry.

Tokui concluded: “This is my only job, so I wish to keep on working as a comedian, but I believe it’s up to the rest of the public and those who offer me work to decide.”

Now, whether or not Tokui will be let back into the limelight is still undecided. He has not been confirmed to return for Part 4 of Terrace House: Tokyo, so we shall have to see how his comedy career unfolds in the coming year.

