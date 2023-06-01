As if the Selling Sunset season 6 drama wasn’t enough for fans already, many Netflix viewers are now asking what happened with Amanza Smith and Chrishell Stause. The Selling Sunset stars don’t appear to have had issues before. But, in 2023, things got super-heated between the two realtors.

Selling Sunset OG Chrishell Stause has appeared on the series since day one. Amanza Smith joined in season 2 and the ladies hadn’t had beef in previous seasons of the Netflix show. However, now that Chrishell’s partner, G Flip, stars on the show, tensions are rising between the ladies. Fans may be confused to learn about Amanza and Chrishell’s falling-out. Thankfully, the reality stars have provided some explanation of what happened.

Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing

What happened with Amanza and Chrishell?

Cosmopolitan reports that in an interview with SiriusXM’s Hits 1, Chrishell, 41, explained that she and Amanza, 46, fell out over a project they filmed that didn’t make it onto Selling Sunset season 6.

The report reads: “…she and Amanza ventured ‘into a design project,’ and indicated that Amanza “started an issue” which made Chrishell not want to film since G was involved.”

Chrishell’s now-wife G Flip appeared on Selling Sunset season 6 for the first time in 2023.

Speaking of her partner being on the Netflix show, Chrishell said: “When G decided to film on the show, the one caveat that I’m very protective over—it cannot have anything to do with drama at all…”

Chrishell added of the drama with Amanza: “…She’s upset that that design thing didn’t go on the show, but we were filming for nine months, you could have done it…you didn’t have to have me and my partner involved.”

Selling Sunset star gets blocked

Via her fans, Chrishell found out that her co-star, Amanza, had blocked her on Instagram.

Speaking to SiriusXM’s Hits 1, she said: “I thought we squashed it. Actually, we both apologized.”

Per Amanza’s Instagram comments section, she was happy to share with her followers why she ended up blocking Chrishell.

Replying to a commenter who said they were “disappointed” by Amanza, she said the “blocking wasn’t to be petty.”

Amanza added: “…it’s triggering to see certain people when you are hurt…”

Chrishell says she ‘loves’ Amanza

In her SiriusXM interview, Chrishell added that she “loves” Amanza. She continued that she thinks the star is “…in her feelings because she wanted to get something on the show.”

However, the two Selling Sunset cast members still aren’t following one another on Instagram at the time of writing.

While some fans of the show aren’t happy that the ladies are feuding, others want to see the drama play out during Selling Sunset’s next season.

