What height is Nathan, Too Hot to Handle season 3?











Nathan is one of the OG contestants of Too Hot to Handle season 3 and has made quite the impact on fans from the start. Struggling to keep his hands to himself, Nathan has been one of the main causes of the prize-fund reduction, but who can blame him?

The Too Hot to Handle star who can ‘talk any girl into bed”, towers over most of the other boys and people want to know exactly how tall the South African hunk is?

After doing some digging, RealityTitBit has found everything you want to know.

CHECK IT OUT: Meet newest Celebs Go Dating recruit Nathan Henry – Who has he dated before?

Bridging the Gap | Trailer | Disney+ YouTube BridTV 7920 Bridging the Gap | Trailer | Disney+ YouTube https://i.ytimg.com/vi/5Ku6GTKB2OU/hqdefault.jpg 943573 943573 center 22403

Nathan – Too Hot to Handle. Picture: Netflix

What height is Too Hot to Handle’s Nathan?

Nathan – full name Nathan Soan Mngomezulu – reaches the impressive height of 6 foot 4 inches (1.93 metres) making him one of the tallest contests Too Hot to Handle has seen.

He weighs approximately 82 kilograms (180 pounds) and most of that is pure muscle, not that we’ve been looking or anything…

EXPLAINED: Too Hot to Handle rules explained: How the Netflix dating series works!

More about the Too Hot to Handle star, Nathan

The 24-year-old is a business management student from Cape Town, South Africa. Not only is he a student, but he is also a self-proclaimed “party boy” and with his mixed British and Zulu heritage, he makes quite the charmer.

Nathan is a keen athlete and used to play football and rugby at school. He now focuses on staying in shape mainly through the gym and we know this through his abundant workout selfies on his Instagram.

He hosts quite a large following on his Instagram account with just under 40,000 followers. His feed consists of fitness posts, selfies and his modelling endeavours.

The South African is also, clearly very proud of his home town, as his Instagram posts commonly showcase the beautiful country as a backdrop.

What has Nathan said so far?

During his introduction video, Nathan happily compares himself to an “international lover” having dated women from all over the globe.

He admits to dating women from America to Europe, but says he still has some countries to “tick off.”

His personality and naughty sense of humour shone through during his introduction video when he compared spending a night with him, to spending a night in Paris. He finished the sentence by adding, “you definitely expect to see the Eiffel Tower.”

Nathan admitted he is not ready to leave the single life yet and is enjoying his freedom. Let’s see how long that lasts on Too Hot to Handle!

Me when the group actually had faith in Nathan & Holly to not break any rules in the private suite#TooHotToHandle #TooHotToHandleS3 #THTH pic.twitter.com/NxtTHnuKfd — P. 💥 (@thatstheguy7) January 19, 2022

WATCH TOO HOT TO HANDLE ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK