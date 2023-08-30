The term ‘sounding rod’ in The Ultimatum is thrown around during the reunion. The Ultimatum’s James says he “doesn’t use” a sounding rod after talking about his grandma. What is a sounding rod?

As the Netflix stars gathered to discuss The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On season 2 events, an interesting bedroom discussion cropped up. A scene shows James and Ryann in the kitchen, wearing nothing but underwear and aprons, with just flour handprints to be seen. James then accidentally lets slip that he hopes his grandma doesn’t watch this, before adding that she “doesn’t know what a sounding rod is.”

Sounding rod on The Ultimatum

The term ‘sounding rod’ comes up when James watches back an intimate moment with Ryann. James is seen lying naked, face down on their bed while Ryann drips hot candle wax on him.

James explains, “We went from being inexperienced kids to, like, mid-level bondage.” Then, in a confessional interview, James says, “I hope my grandma doesn’t watch this.”

However, the interviewer points out that his grandma has had intercourse. “True, but I don’t think my grandma knows what a sounding rod is,” James responds in the shocking scene.

What is a sounding rod?

A sounding rod is a urethral dilation stick. This practice involves inserting a glass or metal object or fluid into the urethra and is usually used for pleasure during intimate situations in the bedroom.

The Ultimatum co-stars had no idea what a sounding rod was. James immediately clarifies that he does not use sounding rods. Then the Lacheys and the cast all try to figure out what a sounding rod is.

James refuses to elaborate, saying that he does not use them. Kat then pipes up and says: “I think it goes into your pee hole.” When asked how she knows, she adds: “Just Googling, you know, fun things to try.”

James spurs confusion at the reunion

Kat clarifies that she and Alex have not used a sounding rod. It comes after the footage of Ryann and The Ultimatum’s James played out – the latter of which fans didn’t expect to have steamy bedroom desires.

There’s night vision footage of James chasing Ryann into the shower. “Shower s*x is usually difficult,” admits Ryann, “but we have a big bench in the shower.” There’s also James doing a striptease for Ryann.

