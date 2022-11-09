









Buying Beverly Hills is a brand new addition to Netflix in 2022. The subscription service’s bosses must have got wind that viewers adore a realty reality TV show following the success of Selling Sunset. Now, Buying Beverly Hills has an eight-episode series ready to binge in November.

Mauricio Umanksy’s company The Agency is featured on the show and fans get to see what is like to be a real estate at the global firm. One senior agent within the business who earns a seven-figure salary is Mauricio’s daughter, Farrah Brittany. So, let’s find out more about her fiancé – what is Alex Manos’ age?

Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images

Who is Alex?

Alex Manos has been introduced to Netflix viewers on the brand-new Buying Beverly Hills which dropped on November 4.

He is a classic car collector and owner of the Beverly Hills Car Club.

He lives in LA and is the partner of Farrah Brittany.

Alex can be found on Instagram with 125K followers at @mralexmanos.

Alex Manos’ age

Buying Beverly Hills star Alex is 40 years old per a 2022 The Los Angeles Times report.

His partner, Farrah, is 34 years old and was born on October 31, 1988. As fans saw on Buying Beverly Hills, Farrah celebrates her birthday each year with a Farrah-ween party.

Given their ages, Alex and Farrah have a six-year age gap.

Farrah’s parents Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have a one-year age gap as Kyle is 53 and Mauricio is 52 years old.

The pair get engaged on Buying Beverly Hills

During Buying Beverly Hills, viewers get to see Farrah express her want of getting married to her partner.

Alex gets down on one knee during the show and proposes to her. The whole Umansky family appear delighted at the news and Us Weekly writes in November 2022 that Farrah has a wedding dress but there’s no set date yet.

Judging by their Instagram pages, things are going well for Alex and Farrah. He wrote in an Instagram post on November 1 that he’s “excited” to start a family with his fiancé.

View Instagram Post

WATCH BUYING BEVERLY HILLS ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK