Bliss Poureetezadi is winning the hearts of Love Is Blind viewers, so here’s what we know about her background and ethnicity.

WARNING: LOVE IS BLIND SEASON 4 SPOILERS AHEAD

While Love Is Blind guarantees engaged couples, unfortunately, not everyone can walk away with a ring on their finger.

Bliss Poureetezadi was falling head over heels for Zack Goytowski thanks to their similar tastes in music and family-first attitude. Everything was dandy for Bliss until the love triangle entered – Zack, 31, discovered a connection with Irina Solomonova, to who he ultimately proposed.

With Zack and Irina off to Mexico, Bliss remained in the Love Is Blind Seattle location. Even though she didn’t find love in the pods, she’s captured the hearts of viewers around the world – and they’re desperate to know more about her.

What is Bliss Poureetezadi’s ethnicity? Love Is Blind star comes from a mixed family

Bliss, 33, is proud to represent all four of her backgrounds on the Netflix show. She is Mexican, black, white, and Persian ethnicity.

She answered the popular question on Instagram 10 days before Love Is Blind aired, suggesting that she’s used to the curiosity over her background.

“I’ve often been asked to choose one ‘box’ but I can’t and I won’t because all of these groups represent who I am,” she said.

Although she goes by the surname Poureetezadi, her mom is a teacher who goes by the name Ms Poureetezadi-Treasure. Meanwhile, her younger sister goes by the name Tatiana Treasure. The older children – Bliss, her brother, Jevin, and older sister Annalee – all go by the name Poureetazadi.

The reality star has at least four siblings in total.

Bliss and Zach reunite face to face

If you’ve watched the moment Zack and Irina met, you will already know that sparks weren’t flying like they did inside the pod. Irina admitted that she needed some to get used to her fiance’s appearance and even called him a cartoon character – and we wouldn’t know how to take that comment.

By the end of the Mexico trip, it’s obvious that the couple was calling it quits – but that’s not the end of Zack. The criminal defense attorney packed his bags for Seattle and reached out Bliss hoping for another shot.

Things were left on a juicy cliffhanger in episode 5 as Bliss greeted him at a restaurant with a serious sigh – does this mean he lost his chance?