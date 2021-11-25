What is Emma from Selling Sunset's age compared to her co-stars?











Emma Hernan has joined the Selling Sunset line-up, ready to take on Christine Quinn’s listings straight away. So how old is the newbie?

The successful entrepreneur was not too shy to showcase her vegan business, and has been working on her real estate empire for a while.

Some of The Oppenheim Group’s realtors are 40, while others working for co-founders Jason and Brett have only been in the industry for a year.

Emma walked into the show with confidence, and has already resembled a similar appearance to co-star Heather Rae Young. We can reveal her age…

OMG: Emma Hernan looked very different before Selling Sunset

Selling Sunset & Selling Tampa | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix BridTV 6805 Selling Sunset & Selling Tampa | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/DzkTaTBDcPA/hqdefault.jpg 906052 906052 center 22403

Emma Hernan’s age revealed

Born on July 14, 1991, Emma is 30 years old at the time of writing.

This means her horoscope is a Cancer, who are thought to be loyal, protective, intuitive, caring, overly sensitive, moody, and vindictive.

She was only 12 years old when she began her modelling career, giving her an extensive 18 years of experience in the industry.

Emma is the youngest realtor in The Oppenheim Group!

them adding Emma…this is messy chiiilleeeee #SellingSunset — THE DOOR IS CLOSED ✈🌍✈ (@eljay25thleo) November 24, 2021

Ages of her Selling Sunset co-stars

Most of the Selling Sunset realtors are at least 32 years old, with most edging towards their mid-to-late thirties and early forties.

We can reveal the ages of the season 4 cast members below:

Christine Quinn: 32

Mary Fitzgerald: 40 (her fiance Romain is 28)

Maya Vander: 38

Heather Rae Young: 33

Christelle Stause: 39

Amanza Smith: 44 (mother to Noah, 11, and Braker, nine)

Davina Portratz: 44

Vanessa Villela: 43

Jason and Brett: 43

Oh wow this age gap between Mary and Romain…. and she has a son that’s only 4 years young than him #SellingSunset — mj (@turquoiselovex6) August 17, 2021

SELLING SUNSET: Is Emma Hernan engaged and who is her ex?

Emma’s successful career to date

The millionaire runs her own food company Emma Leigh & Co., which she launched in March 2020 and continues to run to this day.

The entrepreneur follows in her grandfather’s footsteps, the man who founded Yankee Trader Seafood in the ’90s.

Emma also partnered with Beyond Meat and launched her plant-based mini beef empanadas in November last year!

She started modeling when she was 12, and it only took four years for her career to kick off, such as being booked for gigs in Paris runway shows.

Then after purchasing a home in Hollywood Hills with the help of Jason from The Oppenheim Group in 2017, she pursued a career in real estate.

Emma then joined The Oppenheim Group in 2018.

WATCH SELLING SUNSET ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK