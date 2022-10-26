









Dubai Bling follows 10 “self-made millionaires” in its most glam series ever, including influencer Farhana Bodi, so what is her net worth?

The TV scene already has Bling Empire and the Rich Kids Of Beverly Hills to give us an insight into lives where money is no limitation. Netflix’s reality lineup is expanding tomorrow (October 27, 2022) as the cast of Dubai Bling will be raising the bar to show the true meaning of a “successful, sumptuous, and splendid social circle.”

If you’ve never heard of the 10 castmates, their names will be etched in your brain by the final eighth episode. Let us get acquainted with one impressive member, Farhana Bodi – Dubai Bling’s social media wiz.

Dubai Bling’s Farhana Bodi: Rise to social media fame and net worth

Based in Dubai since 2008, Farhana was born in India and raised in South Africa. It explains how she can speak an impressive four languages – English, Hindi, Gujarati, and Urdu.

Born on January 4, 1986, she has at least one brother, who she played cricket with as a child. Elegant and feminine may be the style she’s known for, but the 36-year-old was a total tomboy in her youth.

Her fashion journey started at 19 years old as a makeup artist and model, before making a name for herself as the mastermind behind the lifestyle blog, I Woman of the World.

“I started this initiative to create a platform on social media for women to start up their own ventures & brands,” she explained. “For all women to inspire each other through their work and struggles.”

Gaining loyal followers through her unique take on all things beauty and style, has allowed Farhana to earn countless coveted invitations to the likes of the Cannes Film Festival, London Fashion Week, and Chanel events.

With 1.4 million followers on Instagram, the jet setter has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million.

She is a devoted mother of one

When she’s not flying across the world for the perfect Instagram photo, Farhana is spending time with her six-year-old son Ayudin. FYI, Ayudin is a social media star in his own right – he has 100K followers.

Ayudin’s father is Heroies Havewalla, an entrepreneur and product developer behind the cryptocurrency, GoldPesa. Heroies and Farhana are seemingly not in a relationship now; Netflix states that she is a single mom.

