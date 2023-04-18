Kwame Appiah has become a household name thanks to Netflix’s Love is Blind, but many fans are still wondering what his full name is as he mentioned he nearly went by the name Alex.

The hit Netflix show has just wrapped up season 4, and a dramatic season was wrapped up with an even more dramatic ‘live’ reunion. However, after the blunders, the reunion is now available to stream globally. Let’s just say, we’re not expecting a live reunion for season 5.

We take a look into Love is Blind star Kwame’s full name and whether he and Chelsea are still married.

Warning: Love is Blind spoilers ahead

The Love is Blind star is a former soccer player

33-year-old Kwame is a former soccer player, from Ghana. He then went on to become a Sales Development Manager.

The star has played for teams including Philadelphia Fury and the Deleware Stars before leaving to play the sport in Sweden.

If you want to keep up to date with Kwame after his Netflix stint, he can be found on Instagram @ayokwam.

What is Kwame from Love is Blind’s full name?

The Love is Blind season 4 star’s full name is Alex Kwame Owusu Ansah Appiah Junior.

During the show, he said he wanted to use the name ‘Alex’ instead of Kwame. He explained to Micah in the pods that he felt like ‘Kwame just puts him in a very specific area.’

This came with a bit of backlash from fans, which he addressed in an Instagram story.

“I was named after my now late uncle ‘Alex Owusu Ansah,’ making me ‘Alex Kwame Owusu Ansah Appiah.’ Sometimes I use the name, Alex. A lot of people are wondering, so letting y’all know,” he explained.

Kwame and Chelsea are still married

As we found out at the (not so) Love is Blind live reunion, Kwame and Chelsea are still happily married after a year and are currently living together in Seattle.

Major progress has also been made in the relationship, as they revealed Chelsea had met Kwame’s mom, something that didn’t happen on the show.

Although many fans of the show said the couple had ‘no chemistry’ Kwame took to his Instagram to say: “based on what you saw, I don’t blame you for thinking that. But actually, we had the MOST fun together falling in love!”

