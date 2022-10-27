









Love Is Blind star Alexa recently asked her beau Brennon to sign a prenup before they tie the knot. We take a look at what Alexa’s job is.

The Netflix show’s fans are loving Alexa, 27, and 31-year-old Brennon’s chemistry on the show. The two fell deeply for each other way before meeting in person. Now, as they head toward exchanging wedding vows, serious subjects are coming into question.

In a recent episode, Alexa expressed that she wanted Brennon to sign a prenup so she could protect her wealth. The star bringing up the topic of a prenup left many fans wondering what Alexa’s job actually is.

What is Love Is Blind star Alexa’s job?

27-year-old Alexa is the owner of an insurance agency. She owns the agency through Allstate.

Alexa’s LinkedIn profile reveals that the Netflix star graduated with a degree in Communication and Media Studies from Tel Aviv University in 2016.

She then became an agency owner at Allstate in 2017 and now owns the Alexa Alfia Allstate Agency in Dallas / Fort Worth area of Texas.

Moreover, the Love Is Blind star’s family is really wealthy too. Her father, Adam Alfia, is a successful businessman.

Alexa’s Instagram is a true testament to her rich lifestyle. Almost all of her posts see her enjoying her social life in a brand-new outfit.

Her soon-to-be-husband, Brennon, on the other hand, comes from humble beginnings. He works as a water treatment engineer.

Alexa wants Brennon to sign a prenup

In the recent episode of Love Is Blind season 3, Alexa casually mentioned how she wanted a prenup signed before the wedding. Brennon handled the situation very maturely.

What could have left a huge dent in their relationship turned into another smooth sail as Brennon did not contest Alexa’s wish! He simply asked her to draw up the papers as soon as possible.

“You clearly have more money than I do,” Brennon rationally said. “That seems obvious at this point.”

He then says: “Just put whatever you want in the contract [and] I’ll sign it.”

Alexa’s dad Adam Alfia is a successful businessman

After watching the latest Love Is Blind episode, many fans began talking about Alexa’s dad Adam’s riches.

On his LinkedIn, Adam notes he is “a serial entrepreneur specializing in the hospitality industry and technology sector.”

He is the co-founder of Real Time Feedback, a company he started in 2016.

Adam has also been serving as the Managing Director of Maestro Personal Assistants for the past 18 years.

TLSummits.com notes that Adam opened his first business at the age of 20.

