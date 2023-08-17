A brand new docu-series giving viewers an in-depth look at the life of world-renowned boxer Tyson Fury dropped on Netflix on August 16, 2023. At Home With The Furys is a nine-episode series that follows Tyson as he retires from boxing. Fans watching the show are curious to know more about his wife, Paris Fury’s age.

Tyson, Paris, and their seven children navigate life during the boxer’s career changes. Fans get to see the Furys’ everyday family life as well as the highs and lows they have endured. Tyson’s brother Tommy Fury, and his partner Molly-Mae Hague, also star on the show and announce they’re expecting their first child together.

Paris Fury’s age

During At Home With The Furys, Tyson turns 34 years old. After a trip to Iceland doesn’t go as planned, Paris has to scramble to create a birthday party for her husband as he arrives back in England.

As Tyson celebrated turning 34 during the Netflix show, it’s revealed that his wife is two years younger than him.

Paris was 32 at the time of filming, but she’s now 33 years old. She celebrates her birthday on December 5 and is a Saggitarius.

Following the release of the family’s Netflix series, fans have dubbed Paris “a saint,” and add that she has “the patience of a saint.”

Paris’ age when she got married

Paris and Tyson Fury have been together since they were 15 and 17 years old.

They got married when Paris was 19 years old and Tyson was 21, in 2008.

During their Netflix series, fans get a glimpse of what their relationship is like and Tyson decides they should take their relationship to the next level as they head on holiday to Cannes, France.

Tyson’s wife thought he was much older

When Paris and Tyson first met, she explained that she thought her now husband was much older than he was.

Paris’ mother also explains on the Netflix show that she thought Tyson was lying about his age when he told he her was 17.

Given Tyson’s height of 6 ft 9 and the fact he had a full beard, Paris and her mum said he looked older than his real age.

However, there are only two years between the couple.

