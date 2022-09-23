









Eilyn and Ray Jimenez are a married couple who are the stars of new Netflix series Designing Miami. The two have separate interior design companies based in Miami. Eilyn prefers minimalistic design and runs Sire. Ray enjoys more maximalist homes and plays with colour and in episode one explains that he is launching his own business, Raymond Nicolas, and leaving his old company behind.

Some of Eilyn and Ray’s clients are celebrities or have a large budget to play with and choose either of the couples’ design companies to reinvent their homes. Let’s take a look at their net worth as they make their Netflix debut in 2022…

Who is Eilyn Jimenez?

Eilyn Jimenez is a 32-year-old interior designer who has her own company.

Sire is featured on Netflix’s Designing Miami and Eilyn’s family work alongside her including her sister who works as a contractor.

She is married to Ray who is 35 years old and the couple is yet to have children although she says an episode for that she has some pressure from her in-laws about starting a family.

Eilyn Jimenez’s net worth

Eilyn and Ray have separate companies because they say that’s what works best for them and they also have different visions and given that they have two companies between them, there is scope for them to earn more money.

Per The Cinemaholic, their joint net worth is estimated at $2 million.

The outlet also writes that they estimate that annual earnings “to be more in the range of $70,000 per year”.

Meet Ray and Eilyn Jimenez on Instagram

Ray and Eilyn are both on Instagram.

Eilyn has over 8K followers @eilynjimenez_.

She writes in her IG bio that she’s the Founder and Creative Director of her company, Sire.

Ray is on IG @rayjimenez_ with over 3.6K followers. He writes in his bio that he’s “never not creating”.

Clearly still very much in love, the couple also tags each other in their bios. Speaking to Rue Magazine in 2021, Eilyn said that she can’t start her day without having a Cuban coffee with her husband in the morning.

