Journalism graduate and sparkling new addition to the Reality Titbit team. When she's not busy writing about all things telly related she’s most likely at the cinema, eating pizza or planning a trip away somewhere sunny.

In 2019, Netflix is making its much-anticipated debut into the world of talent competitions with a brand new bingeable reality show called Rhythm + Flow.

Taking inspiration from popular music competitions like The X Factor and The Voice, the new reality show will search for undiscovered musical talent with hip hop at the centre.

So, popstar judges will be replaced by rap royalty, as the show sets out to find America’s next big hip hop star.

Here’s everything you need to know about Rhythm + Flow, from start date to judges and more.

What is Rhythm + Flow?

Produced by Grammy award-winning singer John Legend, Rhythm +Flow is Netflix’s first ever hip hop talent show.

The show is described as a “multi-city competition series” which aims to find unsigned and undiscovered hip hop talent.

The panel of celebrity judges will travel across the U.S auditioning members of the public who think they have what it takes to be “the next unreleased, underground hip hop superstar”.

Each heat will see the competitors test their rap game, first in the live auditions, then in music videos and rap battles and finally with collaborations.

DESIGN ICON: Get to know Styling Hollywood’s Adair Curtis – interior design to music career

Who are the Rhythm + Flow judges?

Chart-topping rappers Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. will be taking centre stage as the shows head judges.

The hip hop superstars will also be joined by a host of guest judges when they hold auditions in their hometowns of Atlanta, Chicago and New York.

And of course, they had to include Los Angeles – home of Snoop Dogg, Tu Pac and hip hop group N.W.A. – in the mix!

FOOTBALL SEASON IS HERE: QB1 season 4: Confirmed quarterback Anthony Richardson, start date and more!

How to watch Rhythm + Flow

Unlike other music competitions, Rhythm + Flow is ditching live TV in favour of online streaming.

The shows first season will premiere on Wednesday, October 9th with 10 hour long episodes on Netflix. The first four episodes – which are the opening auditions – will drop on October 9th and then a following week’s worth of episodes will drop on October 16th.

The series will conclude on Wednesday, October 23rd.

We’re getting ready to binge-watch the series as from the teaser trailer, it looks like it’s going to be epic!

Check out the trailer below.

NO LOVE FOUND: The reason NO Celebs GO Dating couples are still together

WATCH RHYTHM + FLOW THIS AUTUMN FROM OCTOBER 9TH, 2019 ON NETFLIX

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE