









Dubai Bling is a brand new addition to Netflix in 2022 and the cast of the show is blowing all other reality TV show casts out the water when it comes to their wealth. In the city where one in 100 residents is a billionaire, it’s no wonder that the cast of Dubai Bling are flaunting Birkin bags, Chanel outfits and Lamborghinis. Safa Saddiqui and her husband Fahad are cast members on the show which kicked off on October 27.

In the reality TV realm its normal to see some ‘real’ aspects of the cast members lives including their family life and careers. During Dubai Bling, viewers are given a glimpse into home life for Safa and Fahad. So, let’s find out more about the stars, including Safa Siddiqui’s age.

Photo by Neville Hopwood/Getty Images for Netflix

Who is Safa Siddiqui?

Safa is a social media influencer and fashion designer who lives in the UAE.

She is Iraqi and was born in the UK.

Safa has found fame as a reality TV star on Netflix’s Dubai Bling in 2022.

The Dubai Bling star has an Instagram following of 47.3K at the time of writing and often shows off her favourite fashion moments on her page. Safa can often be seen wearing Gucci, Chanel, Versace and many more designer labels.

Safa Siddiqui’s age

As Safa navigates her life as a budding fashion designer and mother, some Dubai Bling viewers may be wondering how old she is.

Safa is 32 years old and was born in London

Celebs Week writes that she celebrates her birthday on August 7 and was born in 1990.

Safa is younger than many of her cast mates including Zeina Khoury who is 38, Lojain Omran who is 45, Ebraheem Al Samadi who is 34 and Farhana Bodi, 36.

Safa Siddiqui is a mom

Before getting married, Safa had a career in real estate.

She and her husband, Fahad, have been married three years and they share a daughter named Alina.

Safa has lived in Dubai for the past eight years and as well as raising her daughter, she’s embarking on a new career.

Speaking on Dubai Bling, Safa says that she’s “not ready” to have another baby at that stage of her life.

She and her husband argued during the show as she expressed wanting to hire a surrogate for their second child.

Safa said that she didn’t have an easy pregnancy with her daughter and also wanted to spend some time focusing on her fashion career before expanding her family.

Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

