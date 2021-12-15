What is Sharelle Rosado’s net worth, one of the richest US realtors?











Star of new Netflix series Selling Tampa and CEO of the brokerage Allure Reality Brokers, Sharelle Rosado is said to be one of the richest and most powerful realtors across America.

She joins the Selling Sunset spin-off alongside an all-Black, all-women cast, who are set to take clients across Tampa, Florida, in the hopes of selling million-dollar homes (or realistically, much bigger prices!) for a huge commission.

So how did she become such a successful realtor in the first place, and what’s her net worth?

Who is Sharelle Rosado?

Rosado is one of the new cast members of Selling Tampa… as well as the boss. She founded her company Allure Reality in 2017, and it was a triumph from the start.

She grew up in a small town in Alabama with her mother and two siblings, before her career took off as an adult. Now she is a successful businesswoman, CEO and mother.

The realtor, 33, had offers for her company to be in a reality show right from the start, but it took her years to agree.

She was excited about the prospect of starting a new show but said she didn’t want the show to portray her company as full of drama. She was also worried about her all-black team being stereotyped as “catty”.

Rosado decided to reach out herself to the creators of Selling Sunset, who were eager to take on the show. She told the producers she wanted the show to focus more on life transitions and people’s vulnerability, more than the drama.

The Netflix star is engaged to football player Chad Johnson. They are expecting their first baby together.

Selling Tampa: Sharelle’s net worth

Although having only been in the real estate game a few years, Rosado is said to be one of the wealthiest female realtors across the US. Her company Allure Reality is said to be one of the most popular estate agencies in America.

To no surprise, Rosado’s net worth is said to be approximately 6-8 million US dollars. Therefore, it is pretty clear to see the Floridian beauty has made an entirely new life for herself.

Before she launched her company, Rosado was working at Remax Bayside brokers in Tampa, but again had only been doing this for a few years.

From military to luxury real estate

Rosado graduated the University of Maryland in 2015, with a degree in Human Resources Management and Services. However this career change was a huge flip for the military woman-turned-realtor.

Rosado’s career started back in 2007, when she joined the US army as an executive administrative assistant.

She remained in the army until 2017 when she decided to try a career in real estate but still says that her experience in the army helped her future in real estate more than she would realise.

Her LinkedIn profile states: “Her background as a Senior Leader in the United States Army has given her real estate business a high level of experience leadership and professionalism.”

With her company already taking off, and now featuring in Selling Tampa, Rosado is expected to achieve even more this year – and the years to come!

