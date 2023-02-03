Yoshihiro Akiyama’s net worth piqued Netflix viewers’ interest in 2023 as he stars in a brand-new survival series.

Many have likened Physical 100 to a ‘real-life Squid Games’. The competition show kicked off on January 24 and sees 100 physically fit people go head to head in a bid to be crowned as having the “perfect physique.

The winner will also walk away with a big cash prize – 300 million KRW – which is around $240,000. For some, the money will be life-changing, however, others are already enjoying a wealthy lifestyle. So, let’s find out more about Sexyama and his net worth.

Photo by Han Myung-Gu / Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Choo Sung-hoon joins Physical 100

Judo and MMA star Yoshihiro Akiyama, AKA Choo Sung-hoon, is one of the 100 participants on Physical 100 in 2023.

He is a more senior athlete on the series at 47 years old.

Choo Sung-hoon is a husband and a father of one. He and his wife, Shiho Yano, have been married since 2009.

He can be found on Instagram at @akiyamachoo with 431k followers.

Contestants are in awe of the MMA star

When Yoshihiro Akiyama entered the room during Physical 100 episode 1, his fellow contestants were in awe of him.

Many approached the MMA star to shake his hand and others have been honored to fight with him during challenges on the Netflix show.

Fans are hailing Choo Sung-hoon a “living legend” on Twitter and others have suggested that he’s the “most famous” player.

One fan tweeted: “Nah do you know how cold this is. Won’t post the full thing because of spoilers. But imagine challenging and having the opportunity to fight Choo Sung-Hoon like this.”

Yoshihiro Akiyama’s net worth

It’s clear that Yoshihiro Akiyama is a super popular contestant on Physical 100.

He’s a well-respected sportsperson and some viewers are curious as to what his net worth is in 2023.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sexyama’s net worth is estimated at $4 million.

His achievements include winning the gold medal at the 2001 Asian Championships for South Korea in 2001 and winning gold again for Japan at the 2002 Asian Games.

Per Choo Sung-hoon’s Instagram page, he has a clothing brand in 2023 called Sung 1975. As well as being popular on Instagram, he also has over 54k subscribers on YouTube.

PHYSICAL 100: Quest 2 sees competitors whittled down further after 50 went home

