Netflix released its one-of-a-kind reality show Dance Monsters on December 16, where human contestants are seen dancing as their monster alter-egos – here’s a look at the technology the show uses.

Dance Monsters on Netflix took the phrase ‘dance like nobody’s watching you’ quite literally. The show sees contestants dancing behind the stage and their monster alter-egos appearing on the stage in front of the judges and audiences.

The first three episodes of the dance competition are out on Netflix now.

What technology does Netflix’s Dance Monsters use?

The show uses Computer Generated Imagery (CGI) technology to put forth performances never seen before on a reality show.

Netflix details in its Tudum article, that the contestants bust a move off camera and the monsters showcase the same on stage with the help of CGI.

Audiences will get to know the contestants’ stories, and also see them overcome challenges. However, we only get to see their monster avatars putting on full-length dance performances.

However, the contestants themselves remain anonymous.

Who are the judges?

The show has a panel of three judges – Ne-Yo, Lele Pons, and Ashley Banjo.

Singer and songwriter Ne-Yo has danced for several of his music videos and on stage during performances. He also participated in season 2 of The Masked Singer UK.

Lele is a popular Venezuelan-American YouTuber who’s popular for her comedy and dancing skills.

Ashley is one of the most well-known street dancers in the UK. His dance group, Diversity, won Britain’s Got Talent in 2009. The street dancer has also been a judge on Got to Dance and Dancing on Ice.

Dance Monsters will have 8 episodes in total

The first season of Dance Monsters on Netflix will have eight episodes in total.

Each competitor on the show has a deeper story behind why their disguise has given them more confidence. Hence, the monsters aren’t merely gimmicks.

The show’s winner will win a $250,000 prize.

