Singles Inferno season 2 is entertaining reality fans thoroughly since its release – here’s what time episodes 5 and 6 will come out.

The Netflix show became wildly popular after releasing its first season in 2021. Its viewer base began increasing fairly quickly and the cast members became stars.

Hence, the anticipation for season 2 was at a fever pitch prior to its release. Now that it’s out with its first four episodes, fans are keen to learn when Singles Inferno’s episodes 5 and 6 will come out and at what time.

Singles Inferno season 2 episodes 5 and 6’s release time

Episodes 5 and 6 of Singles Inferno season 3 will release on December 27.

Fans must note that Netflix releases new episodes of its shows at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time, which is 3:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

In Korean Standard time, it is 5:00 pm, while in GMT hours, its 8:00 am. In Indian Standard Time, this is 1:30 am.

Both episodes, 5 and 6, will release together as Singles Inferno is dropping two episodes at a time in season 2.

Release date for the rest of Singles Inferno episodes

Just like the first season, the second will have 10 episodes too. Episodes 7 and 8 will release on January 3, and 9 and 10 will come out on January 10.

So far, the season has been full of twists and turns. Fans have been discussing the cast dynamics and pairings after the release of every episode.

Here’s a look at what happened in episodes 3 and 4.

Paradise couples reveal their ages and professions

The two couples, Choi Seo-Eun and Jo Yoong-Jae and Shin Seul-Ki and Shin Dong Woo, head to paradise hotel in a chopper. We get the first glimpses of this season’s paradise

The couples marvel at the hotel and their suites and eat the most delicious food later. They talk and connect with one another on a deeper level than they did before.

They also reveal their ages and professions to each other.

Seo-Eun reveals she’s 27 and works as an artist. She has a degree from the Pratt Institute of New York. Yoong-Jae shares that he’s 32 and works at a stock brokerage firm in Yeouido, South Korea.

Seul-Ki reveals she is a student and specifically a piano major at Seoul National University. She also reveals she’s 25 years old. Shin Dong-wood reveals he’s 32 and a doctor.

