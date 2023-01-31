Netflix subscribers are on the edge of their seats wondering what time Physical 100 comes out in 2023.

The brand new series has been likened to a ‘real-life Squid Games’ and is filled with action, so it’s no wonder that fans want to know when the next episodes are set to drop.

Each week, Physical 100 episodes will be released at the same time on Netflix. So, let’s find out more about how many episodes are in season 1 and what time new episodes come out.

Reality competition series Physical 100 dropped on Netflix on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

The first two episodes were available to watch from 8 am GMT.

Physical 100 is made up of nine episodes and they’re being released in batches of two from January 24.

What time does Physical 100 come out?

New Physical 100 episodes come out at 8 am GMT for UK-based viewers.

Fans based in the Philippines can view the show at 4 pm on Tuesdays.

If viewers are watching from the USA, new episodes drop Tuesdays at midnight (PT). For those in the Central Time zone, new episodes are available to watch at 2 am.

Physical 100 release time in Singapore

On Tuesday, January 31, new episodes of Physical 100 will come out at 4 pm for viewers in Singapore.

For Netflix fans in Europe, episodes will drop at 9 am in France, Germany, and Spain.

Episodes 3 and 4 will be available to watch on Netflix on January 31. The next to episodes won’t come out until the following week at 8 am GMT on February 7.

The first Physical 100 episodes saw the competition begin with some brutal challenges. The contestants are set to be whittled down until the show’s finale which airs on February 21, 2023.

Whoever makes it to the end of the show will win an impressive cash prize of 300 million won (approximately $250,000).

