









Love Is Blind season 3 reunion episode saw the cast discussing Andrew who once cheekily told Nancy about a transcendental experience he previously had.

Although Andrew did not make it very far in the show, he was one of the breakout stars of the Netflix show’s 2022 season. He is unforgettable to many fans, thanks to his confidence and his ability to speak without inhibitions or filters.

Andrew tried wooing Nancy in the pods. While he thought he was doing a great job, the latter wasn’t too thrilled and ended up choosing Bartiste over him. We cannot say that Nancy made the right choice but at the same time we cannot blame her.

Love Is Blind star Andrew once talked about a ‘transcendental’ experience

While Andrew is making headlines for the hilarious eyedrops clip from Love Is Blind, many fans are still not over him describing a transcendental intimate experience to Nancy.

In the first episode of the show, Andrew bragged about his physical prowess and accomplishments. He hits it off with Nancy. However, both fans and Nancy were taken aback when he asked her if she liked kissing, a rather uncomfortable question to ask someone you barely know.

Nancy answers in the affirmative. We expect to linger on the topic further, instead, he takes it many steps further telling the Love Is Blind cast mate about one of his intimate experiences which he describes as “transcendental.”

The weird mix of spirituality with the topic of kissing leaves users flummoxed. For the unversed, Vocabulary.com defines the word transcendental as something related to the spiritual, non-physical world.

While viewers wanted to move past the awkward moment, Andrew wasn’t ready to let it go.

The Love Is Blind star went on to explain what the transcendental intimate experience was like and its meaning.

“You sort of sync up with the other person,” he continues, “I can feel the pleasure that you’re feeling as I bring you pleasure and vice versa.”

He further explains how he has worked hard to achieve physical prowess in the bedroom too. We will try our best to explain this in the most decent way possible.

The prowess Andrew talks about is being able to climax without releasing any fluids.

Love Is Blind cast discusses Andrew in season 3 reunion

It was host Nick Lachey that brought out Andrew in the reunion in a rather subtle manner. “Shout out Andrew, he did not get on the plane. Smart man,” Vanessa hilariously says.

The hosts brought up Andrew’s infamous eye-drops moment. The whole cast seemed rather grateful that Andrew didn’t come on the show.

Vanessa files Andrew in the category of “riffraffs” who just want to be on TV. Moreover, Nick says how people are going to search about his transcendental experience on google.

Which couples got married in Love Is Blind season 3?

Only two couples tied the knot this season of the show.

Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed as well Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lumieux were the pairs that went through with their wedding plans.

SK and Raven, on the other hand, are still together but decided to not tie the knot just yet. Two of the couples that ended up heartbroken at the end of this experiment were Zanab and Cole as well as Bartiste and Nancy.

