The first two episodes of Singles Inferno season 2 came out on Netflix on December 13 – here’s the release date for episodes 3 and 4.

Singles Inferno became the first Korean reality show to feature on Netflix’s top 10 global shows list when it debuted last year.

Now, exactly a year later, Singles Inferno season 2 is out on Netflix. Even though just two episodes have been released so far, the show is already making waves on Twitter. Fans are weighing in on the new cast members and picking their favorites.

Singles Inferno season 2 episodes 3 and 4’s release date

Episodes 3 and 4 of Singles Inferno season 2 will come out on Netflix on Tuesday, December 20.

The second season will have a total of 10 episodes. Here’s the release schedule for all of them.

Episodes 3 and 4 – December 20

Episodes 5 and 6 – December 27

Episodes 7 and 8 – January 3

Episodes 9 and 10 – January 10

A recap of the first two episodes

Episode 1 of the show saw the introduction of all the new singles. The group also met each other on Inferno beach. They shared some hellos, nice to meet yous, and side eyes as everyone scoped the other hotties.

The contestants also learn the rules of Inferno beach. Two of the rules are that the singles are not allowed to use electronic devices and they need to cook for themselves. They are also not allowed to reveal personal information like their profession and age among other things.

After exploring the location and amenities provided, the group communicated with each other. The men later discussed the women they talked to, sharing some information with one another.

In episode 2, the group has breakfast together. Then begins the quite literal chicken fight among the women for french toast and iced americano. Lee So-e wins the fight and chooses Jo Yoong-Jae and Choi Jong-woo.

Later in the episode, Shin Dong-Woo and Lee Nadine go on a date where they just drink water. As the episode ends, two couples go to Paradise – Lee picks Shin as her pick, but he chooses to go with Shin Seul-ki.

Jo Yoong-Jae goes to Paradise with Choi Seo-Eun.

A list of Singles Inferno season 2 cast members

Here are all the season 2 cast members.

Park Se-Jeong

Lee So-e

Choi Jong-woo

Shin Seul-ki

Lee Nadine

Shin Dong-woo

Kim Han-bin

Jo Yoong-Jae

Choi Seo-Eun

WATCH SINGLES INFERNO SEASON 2 ON NETFLIX NOW

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know