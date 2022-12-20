Netflix’s Singles Inferno season 2 came out with its first two episodes on December 13 and here’s the release time of the upcoming episodes 3 and 4.

The South-Korean dating show is like no other on Netflix. After debuting last winter with its first season, Singles Inferno managed to wow audiences throughout the world.

The show sees hot and young singles arriving on Inferno beach to find love. However, the catch is that neither can reveal their profession, age, or any other information to the other. Hence, the contestants can only resort to their charms and personality to woo those they are interested in.

Season 2 of the show features some of the most attractive cast members seen in the franchise.

Singles Inferno season 2’s episodes 3 & 4’s release time

Netflix releases new episodes of its shows at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time, which is 3:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

That’s 5:00 p.m. in Korean Standard time, 8:00 a.m. in GMT and 1:30 a.m. in Indian Standard Time.

Episodes 3 and 4 of Singles Inferno will release together as the show is dropping two episodes at a time in season 2.

When do the rest of the Singles Inferno episodes come out?

Here’s a list of the release dates for the rest of the episodes from the season.

Episodes 3 and 4 – December 20

Episodes 5 and 6 – December 27

Episodes 7 and 8 – January 3

Episodes 9 and 10 – January 10

Two couples go to paradise at the end of episode 2

Episode 2 of Singles Inferno season 2 features a real chicken fight between the girls. A french toast and iced americano date with their beach flames is on the line.

Lee So-e wins the competition and chooses Jo Yoong-Jae and Choi Jong-woo.

Later in the episode, Lee Nadine asks Shin Dong-Woo to go on a water date with her. They both just drink water on their petit date.

As the episode ends, it’s time for the two couples to go to Paradise. While Lee picks Shin, he chooses to go with Shin Seul-ki.

Moreover, Jo Yoong-Jae goes to Paradise with Choi Seo-Eun.

