Dance Monsters is a brand new Netflix series in December 2022 and fans already want to know when the next episodes will come out.

Just in time for the festive season, Dance Monsters is bringing feel-good vibes to Netflix as well as a star-studded judging panel.

Lele Pons, Ne-Yo, and Ashley Banjo are the Netflix show’s judges and Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts is hosting the series. Let’s find out more about when Dance Monsters episode 4 is going to drop…

Dance Monsters fans want new episodes

CGI dance competition Dance Monsters is a brand new addition to Netflix in 2022.

The first three episodes of the show dropped on December 16 and see the 15 contestants – AKA monsters – dance it out to make it to the top spot.

If the monsters manage to win over the judges and the competition, they bag themselves a $250,000 cash prize.

They’re not judged on their ages, appearance, or anything else on the show, apart from their dance skills.

When does Dance Monsters episode 4 come out?

As of December 16 at 8 am, Dance Monsters episodes 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix.

The next batch of episodes, including Dance Monsters episode 4, will be released a week later on Friday, December 23.

Per Radio Times, the Netflix show’s episodes are coming out in three batches on December 16, 23, and 30.

Dance Monsters: How many episodes?

Radio Times reports that there are three batches of Dance Monsters episodes.

The Review Geek writes that there are eight episodes in total.

RT writes: “The show will be released in batches, with the second round of episodes arriving on Friday, December 23, and the last two installments landing on Friday, December 30. “

At the end of episode 3, there are 12 monsters left in the competition.

There’s still a way to go until the ‘Ultimate Dance Monster’ is revealed on December 30.

Many fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the show since its December 16 launch.

One person tweeted that they weren’t sure about the judges’ decisions so far: “I don’t agree with some of the judging on these first 3 episode tbh…”

Another said: “My kids love this #DanceMonsters show so much that they put on their dress-up costumes to dance along with the “monsters”!!”

More dubbed the Netflix series “so cute.”

