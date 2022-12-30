A new season of the famed Netflix competition series The Circle is out now and here’s when the new episodes from season 5 come out.

The first four episodes of The Circle came out on Wednesday, December 28.

The brand-new season features a new set of contestants who flirt and catfish their way to the $100,000 grand prize. Moreover, Michelle Buteau returns as the host this season.

As the first few episodes had fans hooked on the season, many began wondering when the new episodes will release.

When do new episodes of The Circle come out?

While episodes 1, 2, 3, and 4 were released on Netflix on December 28th, the next set of episodes will come out on January 4.

Together episodes 5, 6, 7, and 8 will release on Netflix on Wednesday, January 4.

What time do new episodes release?

Netflix releases new episodes of its shows at 12:00 am pt. In Eastern time this is 3:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

In Korean Standard time, it is 5:00 pm, in Indian Standard Time, this is 1:30 am. As per GMT hours, it will be 8:00 am.

The streaming platform notes that viewers may need to refresh their browser and restart their Netflix app or device to find the newly released title or episode.

A look at The Circle season 5’s full release schedule

The fifth season of The Circle will have a total of 13 episodes. While episodes 5, 6, 7, and 8 come out on January 4, others are lined up right after.

Episodes 9, 10, 11, and 12 will come out on Wednesday, January 11.

Finally, the finale aka episode 13 will release on Wednesday, January 18.

