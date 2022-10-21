









After seeing Lauren and Cameron and Amber and Barnett from season 1 go the distance, many more people have applied to participate in the social experiment series Love Is Blind. However, season 2’s contestants didn’t have so much luck in love with Nick and Danielle splitting up recently.

Nevertheless, season 3 officially dropped on Netflix on October 19 and there’s a brand new batch of couples to get to know. Raven and SK, Bartise and Nancy, Matt and Colleen and co are all embarking on married life with people they got to know without ever seeing them. So, let’s find out more about the Love Is Blind season 3 episodes.

Love Is Blind season 3 episodes

October 19 saw Love Is Blind season 3 released on Netflix. Episodes 1 to 4 were all available to watch, however, the rest are being dropped in batches weekly.

Episodes 1 to 4 follow the participants from being singletons in the pods to the proposals. They head to Malibu for their first night together and later all reunite for a cocktail party where they get to meet the people they didn’t choose to marry.

When do new Love Is Blind episodes come out?

Love Is Blind fans can expect new episodes of the show to drop on Netflix weekly from October 19.

If season 3’s episode release schedule follows the same pattern as seasons 1 and 2, episodes 5 to 7 will likely come out on October 26.

Episodes 8 and 9 will follow on Wednesday, November 2.

Then, the weddings episode (10), will likely come out a week later.

Love Is Blind season 3’s episode release schedule is already slightly different to previous seasons, however, as episodes 1 to 5 usually came out on the show’s premiere date.

Decider writes that the finale and reunion episodes will be released on November 9.

Love is Blind season 3 episode 5

If any Netflix viewers are new to Love Is Blind, they may not know that the episodes don’t come out individually.

For anyone waiting for Love is Blind season 3 episode 5, the episode will drop on October 26.

When new episodes are released, they’re available to watch from 8 AM on the streaming service.

