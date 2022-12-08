Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle season 4 released on Wednesday, December 7, and here’s when the new episodes will come out!

The dating show has had fans hooked since premiering its first season in 2020. Season 4 is its latest installment and the first five episodes dropped on December 7, where we were introduced to the new cast members and the dynamics among them.

Here’s when the next set of episodes will come out.

When do the next episodes of Too Hot To Handle come out?

As per Netflix, episodes 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 will all be released on Wednesday, December 14.

Just like the first five episodes, the next five will all come out altogether, thus concluding season 4. At the time of writing, the titles and synopsis for the new episodes are yet to be released.

However, here are the titles for the first five episodes:

Episode 1: The Mile Dry Club

Episode 2: There’s Something about Nigel

Episode 3: Officer Kill Joy

Episode 4: Flavia of the Month

Episode 5: The Shower and The Glory

A look at the Too Hot To Handle season 4 cast

The show begins with 10 cast members; five men and five women.

The initial contestants are Brittan Byrd, Dominique Defoe, James Pendergrass, Creed McKinnon, Jawahir Khalifa, Kayla Richart, Nigel Jones, Sophie Stonehouse, Nick Kici, and Sebastian Melrose.

However, two surprise additions are made later.

Flavia from Lima, Peru, and Ethan from Somerset, UK.

Here are the Too Hot To Handle season 4 couples

The first few episodes see the Too Hot To Handle season 4 cast members mingling with multiple people.

However, as the season progresses, we get some clarity over which contestants have coupled up and with whom.

For starters, Sebastian and Kayla get together, and next, Dominique and Nigel pair up. Jawahir and Nick also become an item.

However, some others are still on rocky ground.

Brittan, who’s paired up with James, feels he cares more about the prize money. At the end of episode five, she decides to pursue things with newcomer Ethan.

Creed cuts off Sophie after realizing he has a chance with newcomer, Flavia.

WATCH TOO HOT TO HANDLE ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know