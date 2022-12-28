New Love Is Blind Brazil season 2 episodes are out! The Netflix series is back for a second installment and sees new singles ready to find love.

Tamara, Thiago, Vanessa, Maira, William, Veronica and co are all getting to know one another in the pods from December 28. With their appearances kept under wraps, they’re encouraged to make emotional connections with strangers.

If things work out between the men and women on the show, they can propose and get married – sight unseen. So, let’s find out more about the new Love Is Blind Brazil season in 2022. When are new episodes coming out and how many episodes is season 2 made up of?

© 2022

Love Is Blind Brazil season 2

Love Is Blind Brazil season 2 was released on December 28 on Netflix.

The show is hosted by celebrity couple Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo for a second season.

Following the success of the show’s US, Japan and first Brazil seasons, there is a batch of new singletons ready to head into the pods and find themselves a life partner.

Love Is Blind Brazil season 2 episodes

On December 28, the first four Love Is Blind Brazil season 2 episodes were released.

Many fans who have already binged epiosdes 1-4 may be wondering when the following episodes are set to come out.

Viewers will have to wait until January 4 for four more Love Is Blind Brazil episodes to come out including Love Is Blind Brazil season 2 episode 5.

The final two episodes will be released on January 11.

Love Is Blind Brazil season 2 is made up of 10 episodes in total.

Who are the season 2 singletons?

The group of singletons heading into the pods in Love Is Blind Brazil season 2 include the following participants:

Alisson Hentges, 27. (@alissonhentges)

Guilherme Martins, 29.

Tiago Augusto, 35.

Maíra Bullos, 31.

Thamara Térez, 30.

Flávia Queiroz, 27.

Robert Richard, 29.

William Domiêncio, 26.

Vanessa Carvalho, 32.

Verônica Brito, 31. (@ve.brito)

The cast includes lawyers, models, personal trainers, social media managers, nurses and much more.

NO WAY: Meet the ten Love is Blind Brazil season 2 contestants and hosts

WATCH LOVE IS BLIND BRAZIL ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know