When is Selling Sunset season 5 coming out on Netflix?











Selling Sunset launched its fourth season on Netflix just days ago, but that hasn’t stopped eager fans from asking when season 5 is out.

We saw the drama between Emma Hernan and Christine Quinn’s connected ex, met two new realtors, and saw the comeback of Davina Portratz.

There is no doubt that there was animosity between heavily pregnant Christine and some of her co-workers, such as Chrishell Stause.

Onto the next one, and the new line-up of luxury properties to be shown to clients by the glamorous realtors… When exactly is season 5 coming out?

Netflix fans demand SS season 5

Whether viewers want more drama or actually think the fourth season was a complete let down, the majority are begging for more episodes.

Looking at social media, many have hopes that the fifth season could have more property viewings rather than arguments.

There are also rumors that fan favorite Christine Quinn may not appear on season 5, leaving some claiming they will totally boycott the series.

One viewer said: “Season 4 was a letdown.

“Everyone vs. @XtineQuinn hopefully season 5 we get to see some beautiful homes being sold by beautiful women & not a bunch of cat fights.”

Another wrote on Twitter: “@SellingSunset_ can’t wait for season 5!! I hope season 6 is on its way too #SellingSunset.”

Any idea when we going to get season 5? Because I'm not going to wait another 6 months #sellingSunset — Mohlaloga (@kgabo_shilabjwe) November 26, 2021

When is Selling Sunset season 5 out?

Netflix has renewed Selling Sunset for both Seasons 4 and 5, but has not confirmed the exact release date for the upcoming season.

As Seasons 2 and 3 filmed concurrently, which had a three month-gap in between them, Reality Titbit estimates season 5 will be out in February.

Each season was also filmed back-to-back, so we already know that the episodes are pretty much on their way to our screens.

It looked like the cast was still filming towards the end of October, meaning it is possible they could still currently be surrounded by cameras.

What to expect on the fifth season

All of the cast members of Selling Sunset season 4 are set to return, including Christine Quinn, despite rumors which say she may leave.

While it is not confirmed if newbies Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela are coming back, the latter posted an Instagram story of her filming in October.

This suggests she may be coming back to the big screen!

You may have been wondering why we didn’t catch a glimpse of Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim’s relationship in season 4.

But don’t worry, we can expect to see how their romance began. Mary told Metro that there is a “relationship divide” in seasons 4 and 5.

She told the Metro:

I think Jason and Chrishell came out with their relationship in between seasons four and five. So, you won’t see that on season four, but you will in season five.

Aaand nope, it doesn’t look like Christine and Mary ever patched things up friendship-wise. So perhaps we will see more awkwardness between them.

Got cut off and I'm SOOOOO tired of addressing this. I am in every single episode of season 4 and 5 of selling sunset. The girls intentionally leave me out of photos. I have real work to do besides sit on my phone and prove 24/7 that I'm filming a TV show. Yall going to see me. pic.twitter.com/MYv17l4SEY — Christine Quinn (@XtineQuinn) October 22, 2021

