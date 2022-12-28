Dance Monsters fans are eager to find out when the show’s winner will be announced. The Netflix show is a brand new concept in 2022 that sees CGI monsters show off their dance moves on stage.

Behind the CGI monsters are all kinds of dancers, some have been backup dancers for Britney Spears and others are TikTok famous.

After eight episodes, the Dance Monsters winner will be decided by the judges and revealed. So, let’s find out more about when the Netflix show’s finale episode is set to arrive…

Dance Monsters episodes

Netflix’s Dance Monsters dropped its first batch of three episodes on Friday, December 16.

The next three episodes were released on December 23.

At the time of writing, episodes 1-6 are available to watch on the streaming service.

Grummy, Flame, Hammer, and Marsha are just some of the contestants who made it through to the semi-finals.

When is the Dance Monsters winner announced?

The winner of Dance Monsters will be announced in episode 8 of the show.

At the time of writing, episodes 7 and 8 are yet to be released.

The show’s final two episodes come out on Netflix on December 30.

As of episode 6, eight dancers remain and only some of them make it through to the show’s semi-final.

In episode 7, the monsters are given superpowers including the ability to fly and become a giant. Their superpowers may make their performances more challenging, but if they overcome them, they can win the $250,000 prize.

Fans are loving the new Netflix show

Since Dance Monsters dropped on Netflix, many fans have taken to Twitter to say how much they’re loving the series.

One viewer tweeted that they’re “obsessed,” while more said some of the dancers are worthy of an “Emmy.”

More fans have tweeted their confusion over how the CGI technology works on the series and asked what the judges and audience see on stage.

Editorial lead on the show, Shannon Moran, tweeted: “Love seeing people trying to figure out how we did #dancemonsters – all will be revealed soon.”

More appeared to be in the know about the tech used and tweeted: “Love this use of mocap tech.”

