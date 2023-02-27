After being told the series was canceled after the first season dropped in 2020, Next in Fashion is back for season 2, but when is the release date?

Netflix’s most intense fashion show, Next in Fashion is back with a new host (who we’re sure you’ll recognize) and 12 new up-and-coming designers competing to become the next big thing in the industry.

We take a look at when Next in Fashion season 2 is coming out, how many episodes there are, and where you can watch the new season.

Next in Fashion season 2 will air on Netflix on March 3rd.

Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes, and to binge watcher’s delight will all drop on the same day.

That’s around 10 hours of entertainment for audiences to sit back and enjoy!

When will episodes release?

Depending on which part of the world you’re watching from, Netflix releases episodes at different times.

Netflix releases new episodes of its shows at 12:00 am (PT). In Eastern time this is 3:00 am.

In Korean Standard time, it is 5:00 pm, in Indian Standard Time, this is 1:30 am. For UK viewers, this will be 8:00 am.

Who are the co-hosts?

Tan France and Gigi Hadid will be hosting the second series of the show.

The Queer Eye star will be making his return as a host after the success of the first season, whereas supermodel Gigi Hadid will be making her Netflix debut.

As per the trailer, they’re not looking for yesterday’s fashion, they’re looking for the ‘Next in Fashion.’

