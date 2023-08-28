Following the success of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On and Queer Love, the Netflix show is back with its second season. Five new couples are swapping partners on the social experiment show in a bid to test whether their relationships really have a future. Let’s find out more about when The Ultimatum finale is airing.

Nick Lachey and his wife, Vanessa Lachey, return as the Netflix show’s hosts. After experiencing the reality of an ultimatum themselves, the two offer out nuggets of advice to the cast members during their journeys. Kat and Alex, Ryann and James, Roxanne and Antonio, Trey and Riah, and Lisa and Brian make up the season 2 couples in 2023.

The Ultimatum episodes 1-8

The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On‘s first season came out in April 2022.

Just over a year later, on August 23, 2023, The Ultimatum season 2 dropped on Netflix.

On Wednesday, August 23 the show’s first eight episodes were all made available to stream.

However, the upcoming episodes come out on a weekly basis after episodes 1-8.

When is The Ultimatum finale?

The Ultimatum’s season 2 finale comes out a week after the show’s premiere.

Episodes 9 and 10 will arrive on the streaming service on Wednesday, August 30.

Following the season 1 and Queer Love formats, episode 9 is the season finale, and episode 10 will see the cast members get together at a reunion tell-all with Nick and Vanessa.

When do new episodes of The Ultimatum come out?

Luckily, The Ultimatum fans don’t have to wait very long for more episodes of the show to come out.

With 10 episodes of The Ultimatum season 2 in total, fans get almost all of the cast’s journeys in episodes 1-8 in one go on August 23.

Then the second drop of episodes comes a week later on August 30.

Season 2 episode 8 sees the couples weighing up their experiences with their ‘trial marriage’ partner and their original partner.

Some of the cast members are “hurt” by their partner’s actions, and others feel in better positions than when the show began.

In episode 9, they all have to make their decisions on whether they’ll Marry Or Move On.

