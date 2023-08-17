Tyson Fury and his family allow cameras into their lives in a brand new Netflix series in 2023. The boxing champion welcomes viewers to learn more about his life following his retirement from the sport. From dropping his kids off at school to booking last-minute holidays all over the world, Tyson has all kinds of ups and downs during the series. So, when was At Home With The Furys filmed?

Jetting off to Iceland, France, and Spain in his new nine-episode reality show, Tyson Fury attempted to keep himself busy during his retirement. However, by the end of the show, it appears his love for the sport is stronger than ever and he reconsiders his decision to step out of the ring.

Cr. Netflix © 2023

When was At Home With The Furys filmed?

Many emotional scenes play out during Netflix‘s At Home With The Furys.

Tyson’s younger brother, Tommy, and his girlfriend, Molly-Mae Hague, announce their first pregnancy in episode 1.

Speaking during the episode, Molly-Mae explains that she’s six months into her pregnancy and that the couple knew the sex of their baby.

Given that Molly-Mae and Tommy’s daughter was born in January 2023, it’s clear that At Home With The Furys was filmed in 2022.

The Furys celebrate many milestones

As well as Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae’s happy news, the Fury family celebrates many other milestones during their Netflix show.

At Home With The Furys sees Tyson and Paris’ daughter, Venezuela, celebrate her 13th birthday. Their youngest daughter, Athena, also has a christening.

Tyson turns 34 years old in episode 4 as Paris throws him a surprise birthday party.

The boxing champion also proposes to his wife for the third time during a stunning trip to Cannes, France, during the show.

At Home With The Furys begins three weeks into Tyson’s retirement from boxing.

However, by the end of the Netflix show, Tyson is back in the ring.

The nine-episode series rounds off with Tyson reigning victorious in the boxing ring.

He fought Dereck Chisora on December 3, 2022, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and won.

WATCH AT HOME WITH THE FURYS ON NETFLIX NOW