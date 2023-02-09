Love Is Blind After The Altar season 3 is set to give us all the tea on what’s been happening with the couples a year later, but when exactly was it filmed?

Season 3 of Love Is Blind was no short of drama, and it seems it didn’t stop after filming. If the trailer is anything to go by, love may not be blind after all for some of this cast.

We take a look into everything we know about Netflix’s Love Is Blind: After The Alter season 3 ahead of its release.

When was Love Is Blind: After The Altar season 3 filmed?

According to Bartise, Love Is Blind: After The Altar season 3 was filmed in August 2022.

The star shared an Instagram story after his followers wanted the tea on filming dates for the reunion, After The Altar and Netflix’s new show which he’s set to star in, Perfect Match.

He revealed that Love Is Blind: The Reunion was filmed in October 2022. This means After The Altar was filmed two months before the reunion, although the reunion came out first.

Love Is Blind season 3 was filmed in March 2021, which means both after shows were filmed a year later.

Raven addresses SK ‘drama’ in After The Altar

Fans were confused at Bartise’s timeline saying it didn’t make any sense as they wouldn’t get any answers as to what went down between SK and Raven.

In the Love Is Blind season 3 reunion, fans saw Raven and SK announce they were dating, however rumors began circulating that SK had been disloyal shortly after.

On the trailer of the upcoming Love Is Blind: After The Altar show, Raven is seen crying confirming these rumors. She says: “SK cheated on me, I truly had no idea.”

These scenes appear to be filmed in Raven’s home so it is possible these were added in after filming, as other clips from the trailer show the two hand in hand.

Love Is Blind is coming to the UK

Netflix recently announced over on Twitter that the dating show is coming to the UK.

The streaming service is encouraging UK residents to apply, but as of yet no set filming date has been announced.

Anyone wanting to apply for the show can do so over on Netflix’s application site.

