Netflix’s My Unorthodox Life season 2 is a hot topic among reality television fans these days and here’s when the show was filmed.

Julia Haart and her family took the reality television world by storm after debuting the first season of her show in 2021.

Now season 2 has brought back the rage for the Haart family’s drama and antics. While the first season followed the fashion designer’s life as the CEO of Elite World Group, the second documents her divorce from Silvio Scaglia and her shock firing from EWG.

When was My Unorthodox Life season 2 filmed?

Netflix notes that the second installment of the famous reality show was filmed between January 31 and April 12, 2022.

The story of season 2 starts with Julia and Silvio announcing their divorce. It also follows the months-long legal battle between the two over EWG.

The filming went on for two and a half months. Amid filming her show, Julia also filed a lawsuit claiming she was the co-owner of EWG.

“She is a 50 percent owner of the business and was one of the two directors,” her lawyers told US Weekly.

However, in May, Page Six reported that in court documents seen by them, Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn of the Delaware Court of Chancery ruled that Julia did not own 50 percent of the company.

What’s Julia Haart doing now?

From her Linkedin, we know that Julia is serving as the executive producer of her Netflix show, My Unorthodox Life now.

She also released her book, Brazen, in March this year, amid filming her show.

Julia’s bio on Instagram, where she is very active, still reads: “Co-Owner of @eliteworldgroup.”

The fashion designer has 500,000 followers on Instagram at the time of writing. She also posts short cooking videos with her eldest daughter on Instagram these days.

How old is Julia Haart and how old are her children?

Julia is 51 years old in 2022. The mother of four has two sons and two daughters from her previous marriage to Yosef Hendler.

Her daughter Batsheva is 28, while Shlomo, her eldest son, is 27.

The fashion mogul’s third child is Miriam, who came out as bisexual in season 1. She is 22 years old.

Julia’s youngest is Aron, 15.

