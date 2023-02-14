Netflix’s Perfect Match cast consists of stars we’ve seen in very public relationships, but fans want to know when the series was filmed, and if all of the contestants were actually single at this point.

As we know, shows are filmed months, or even years, in advance, and in dating shows in particular, the contestants can not publically speak about their relationships until after the show has aired. Therefore, fans are wondering about the timeline of events.

We take a look into when Perfect Match was filmed, with info from none other than Love Is Blind‘s Bartise.

When was Perfect Match filmed?

According to an Instagram story from Bartise, Perfect Match was filmed in March 2022.

This means it was filmed a few months before Love Is Blind: After The Altar and the Love Is Blind reunion.

However, it was almost a year after Love Is Blind, which was filmed in May 2021.

Perfect Match started casting a whole two years before its 2023 release

Netflix‘s Perfect Match was filmed in 2022, but according to Natalie, Shayne’s partner from Love Is Blind, the show started casting in 2021.

Replying to a fan on her TikTok who wanted to know how she felt about Shayne going on Perfect Match, Natalie said: “He was casting for the show in Nov 2021 while we were in a relationship (obviously behind my back) so HELL YES I WILL BE WATCHING lol.”

This wasn’t the only dig Natalie made towards Shayne. The caption of her video reads: “idk we’re dumb #LoveIsBlind #AndSoAreWe.”

Shayne has so far kept quiet on these rumors, but fans may find out more when Perfect Match comes out.

Fans say timeline ‘doesn’t make sense’

However, Bartise’s timeline of when Perfect Match was filmed left some confused. Indeed, fans rushed to the comments underneath his TikTok to complain this didn’t make sense to them.

And viewers especially wanted to know why Love Is Blind: After The Altar was filmed before the reunion show.

One fan commented: “So Raven and SK were together in the reunion, so where in the show do we found out he cheated, I don’t get it?”

Another said: “Netflix needs to stop filming for this show so far in advance. So much unfolds and changes.”

