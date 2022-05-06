When was the Selling Sunset reunion filmed after season 5 wrapped up?













Selling Sunset returned for season 5 on April 22nd 2022. Chrishell, Mary, Christine and the rest of the realtors were back for a brand new batch of episodes and on May 6th, the Netflix show’s reunion dropped. Christine and Amanza weren’t able to make the reunion show, but there was still so much tea to spill.

Queer Eye’s Tan France is the Selling Sunset reunion host and he’s not letting any of the cast members get away with anything they did in season 5. From probing Jason Oppenheim on how much commission he takes on a property sale to calling Davina a sh** stirrer, Tan certainly didn’t hold back during the reunion. So, let’s take a look at when the Selling Sunset reunion was filmed.

Selling Sunset | Season 5 Official Trailer BridTV 9426 Selling Sunset | Season 5 Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/tJBPSzq7z9c/hqdefault.jpg 988959 988959 center 22403

When was Selling Sunset reunion filmed?

Cue the immaculate dresses, hair on point, flawless makeup and a huge helping of juicy drama, the Selling Sunset reunion dropped on Netflix on May 6th.

The reunion show was filmed on April 24th and Tan France had the pleasure of hosting the Netflix show.

As per US Magazine, some of the Selling Sunset cast members took to Instagram Stories on the reunion filming day to share with followers that they had arrived on set.

OMG: Selling Sunset star Chelsea’s BFF Ellie has her own TV show and huge Skechers fortune

Selling Sunset reunion location explored

Brett and Jason Oppenheim, Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae El Moussa, Vanessa Villela, Davina Potratz, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan and Chrishell Stause all attended the season 5 reunion.

Distractify reports that the reunion was filmed at Raleigh Studios in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Why weren’t Amanza and Christine at the reunion?

Two well-known cast members from Selling Sunset weren’t attendees at the show’s reunion episode.

Amanza Smith appeared on the Netflix episode via video call as she had Covid-19. Tan France said to Amanza: “You are looking incredible for somebody very sick.“

Christine Quinn tested positive for Covid-19 before the reunion filming took place. As per Bustle, Christine opted out of appearing virtually at the reunion.

She said that she “didn’t feel well enough” to film, although she was spotted filming a commercial with Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Melissa Gorga days later.

NO WAY: Which actors would play Selling Sunset’s biggest stars if it ever became a movie?

WATCH SELLING SUNSET SEASON 5 ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK