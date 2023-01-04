Some Netflix viewers became hooked on a brand new South Korean dating series when it first launched in 2021. Now there’s a second season ready to stream and fans want to know when Singles Inferno 2 was filmed.

A group of singletons are left on a remote island and if they manage to make connections they get to leave ‘Inferno’ and head to ‘Paradise’ – AKA a luxury resort.

Until the singles on Singles Inferno head to Paradise, they’re not allowed to disclose their age, job, and details about themselves, so it’s important that they make connections while on the island.

When did Singles Inferno 2 come out?

On December 13, 2022, Singles Inferno season 2 dropped on Netflix.

The show is releasing its episodes in batches of two, so they are available to stream as follows:

Episodes 1 and 2 – December 13

Episodes 3 and 4 – December 20

Then, episodes 5 and 6 arrive on December 27

Episodes 7 and 8 come out on January 3

Finally, episodes 9 and 10 – January 10

Where is the Netflix show filmed?

As with season 1, Singles Inferno season 2 was filmed on a South Korean island.

Per The Korean Herald, the filming location is Saseungbongdo, “an uninhabited island off the west coast of South Korea, not far from the capital Seoul.”

The island is reportedly only accessible via fishing boat and is described by The Korean Herald as “desolate”, “with a total area of 168,910 square meters.”

Saseungbongdo isn’t too far from Incheon International Airport. The contestants also hitch a helicopter ride to the nearby Paradise Hotel and Resort from the island.

When was Singles Inferno 2 filmed?

As episodes are released during the winter months, Singles Inferno is really heating things up and bringing Netlfix subscribers a much-needed dose of sun with season 2.

Singles Inferno 2 was filmed during the summer of 2022.

Per Showbiz CheatSheet, it was confirmed by the cast that they filmed the series from the end of June into July.

The outlet also reports that the filming period was longer than it was during season 1.

