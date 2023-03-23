Love Is Blind is back for season 4 just months after we were graced with season 3, but when is the release date for episodes and how many are there?

We take a look into the Love Is Blind season 4 schedule, down to the timings Netflix releases episodes, so you don’t miss a second of the drama.

The dating show is back and bigger than ever as co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey who found love 17 years ago, will help 30 hot single men and women hopefully find their lifelong partner to walk down the aisle with.

The fourth season of the hit dating show will release on Netflix on 24 March.

The release comes just 5 months after season three, where we were introduced to the likes of Bartise, who has since gone on to star in Netflix’s Perfect Match, and SK and Raven who have had a whole load of drama since filming ended.

If you can’t wait until then, Netflix has released the official Love Is Blind Season 4 trailer, including the cast announcement, and it seems like drama is going down!

How many Love Is Blind season 4 episodes are there?

There will be 12 episodes in season 4, but when is the release date for the episodes?

After the first five episodes drop on March 24, episodes will then be released in batches weekly, every Friday for four weeks.

Unfortunately, binge-watchers won’t be able to watch the show in one sitting!

What time will Netflix release episodes?

Netflix releases episodes at different times, depending on which part of the world you’re watching from.

The streaming service releases new episodes of its shows at 12:00 am (PT) which is 3:00 am (ET).

In Korean Standard time, it is 5:00 pm, in Indian Standard Time, this is 1:30 am. For UK viewers, this will be 8:00 am.